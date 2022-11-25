Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $14.38

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $14.74. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Design Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
