Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $14.38

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $14.74. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

About Design Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Design Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 345,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.