Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP) Insider Michelle Woolhouse Acquires 14,000 Shares

Develop Global Limited (ASX:DVP – Get Rating) insider Michelle Woolhouse purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.89 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of A$40,502.00 ($26,822.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Develop Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Sulphur Springs project that includes Sulphur Springs and Kangaroo Caves deposits and tenements located to the south east of Port Hedland.

