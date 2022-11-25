Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of DVN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,481. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

