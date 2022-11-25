DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 494.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in DexCom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 279 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 5.1% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

Shares of DXCM opened at $112.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 208.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $152.62.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

