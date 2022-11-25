DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 73,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 142,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondHead

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHHC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $14,685,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 846.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,511,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

