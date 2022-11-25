DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $118.98 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.16.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

