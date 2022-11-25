DLD Asset Management LP Takes Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFI. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $339,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 80.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 19.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 118,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 87.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 52,581 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of GFI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 46,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,432. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.