Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $1,894,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,402,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,402,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,500 shares of company stock worth $7,221,640 over the last three months. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

