Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,000

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 820 ($9.70) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 598 ($7.07) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.89) to GBX 950 ($11.23) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 767.17 ($9.07).

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 611 ($7.22) on Monday. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 845.89 ($10.00). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 570.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 661.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 1,198.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

