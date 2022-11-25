Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) PT Raised to GBX 1,000

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 820 ($9.70) to GBX 1,000 ($11.82) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRXGF. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($11.94) to GBX 1,020 ($12.06) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,175 ($13.89) to GBX 950 ($11.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,010 ($11.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.35) to GBX 598 ($7.07) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $855.50.

Get Drax Group alerts:

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Drax Group has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.