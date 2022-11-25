Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Eaton by 14.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 56,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETN opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $174.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.18.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.