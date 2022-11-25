Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.90

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 22150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

EDNMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edenred from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

