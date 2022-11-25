Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.90

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 22150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDNMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edenred from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Edenred Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.65.

About Edenred

(Get Rating)

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.