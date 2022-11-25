Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total value of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $437.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

