Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 32.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of LH stock opened at $238.29 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.48.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

