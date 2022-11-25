Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

ISRG stock opened at $264.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.05.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.