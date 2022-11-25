Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $13.96 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 177,107 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

