Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 52.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 59,760 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 93,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 39,252 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

NYSE DAR opened at $72.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

