Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,897,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,361,000 after buying an additional 429,393 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

