Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,274 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Autodesk by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 106,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after buying an additional 76,310 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 4,020 shares of the software company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.19.

ADSK stock opened at $197.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.86.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

