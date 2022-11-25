Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 120,400 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 120,400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.9% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 246.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of USM opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United States Cellular Profile

USM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Further Reading

