Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 8,290 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.
IQVIA Stock Up 0.8 %
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IQVIA (IQV)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.