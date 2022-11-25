Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Up 1%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $32.98. Approximately 246,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 903,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Embecta from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Embecta in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Embecta Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

See Also

