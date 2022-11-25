EMC Capital Management Acquires 1,968 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Trading Down 1.1 %

World Fuel Services Increases Dividend

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.