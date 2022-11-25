EMC Capital Management Buys 565 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Kforce were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Kforce by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFRC shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.29.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

