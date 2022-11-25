EMC Capital Management Has $108,000 Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Bumble were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bumble by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 40.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after buying an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bumble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bumble by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after buying an additional 308,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Bumble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 140.88 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

