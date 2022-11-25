EMC Capital Management Has $28,000 Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

EMC Capital Management grew its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

WOR opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Blom acquired 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

