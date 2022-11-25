EMC Capital Management Raises Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

RILY opened at $44.60 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $340.36 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.64%.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,931,709.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 5,892 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 254,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,709.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 25,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,732.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 89,401 shares of company stock worth $4,349,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Further Reading

