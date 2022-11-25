EMC Capital Management Sells 1,900 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

EMC Capital Management trimmed its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 56.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,501 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 268.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

American Woodmark Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $56.70 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $69.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.79.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

