Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.96 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,840,579 shares traded.

Empyrean Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

