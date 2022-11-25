Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Acquires 240,000 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,597,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,869.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp purchased 360,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00.

Charah Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHRA opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Charah Solutions

CHRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth about $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,005,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 79.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Charah Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

