Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) & Lear (NYSE:LEA) Head to Head Survey

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Lear has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lear alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lear and Envirotech Vehicles’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $19.26 billion 0.44 $373.90 million $3.86 37.17 Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 19.49 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -5.76

Profitability

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Envirotech Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lear and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 1.14% 9.21% 3.19% Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lear and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 0 7 3 0 2.30 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lear presently has a consensus price target of $157.54, suggesting a potential upside of 9.81%. Given Lear’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lear is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Lear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lear beats Envirotech Vehicles on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Envirotech Vehicles

(Get Rating)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is based in Osceola, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.