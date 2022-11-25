EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. PETERS & COMPAN reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

EQT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in EQT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EQT by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in EQT by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

