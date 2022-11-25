Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jacobs Solutions Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Jacobs Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Shares of J opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.53. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

