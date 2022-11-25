Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 25th (ADP, AMC, API, AT1, BDEV, BERY, BILI, BNP, BNR, BTA)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 25th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $257.00 to $276.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1.20 to $1.10.

Agora (NASDAQ:API)

had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $34.30 to $5.40.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.80 ($3.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 459 ($5.43) to GBX 440 ($5.20). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $75.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $13.50.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €67.00 ($68.37) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.13). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($27.20) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.00 ($8.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.60). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $374.00 to $452.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Argus from $420.00 to $475.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $440.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $424.00 to $522.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $447.00 to $582.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $444.00 to $478.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $423.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 276 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($2.96).

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.50 ($23.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $223.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,930 ($105.59) to GBX 9,500 ($112.33).

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Impact Partners (OTC:GIPIF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 470 ($5.56). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00.

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €10.00 ($10.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 675 ($7.98) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($26.61) to GBX 2,325 ($27.49). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,800 ($56.76) to GBX 4,400 ($52.03). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,700 ($55.58) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,248 ($14.76) to GBX 1,436 ($16.98). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €555.00 ($566.33) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.06 to $3.52. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $41.00 to $17.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €13.00 ($13.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $46.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($20.10) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $5.50.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 466 ($5.51). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $10.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($122.45) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €25.00 ($25.51) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.77) to GBX 140 ($1.66). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $169.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $30.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $129.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 840 ($9.93) to GBX 760 ($8.99). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €22.00 ($22.45) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

