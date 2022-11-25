Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 25th (ADP, AMC, API, AT1, BDEV, BERY, BILI, BNP, BNR, BTA)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 25th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $257.00 to $276.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $1.20 to $1.10.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $34.30 to $5.40.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €3.80 ($3.88) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 459 ($5.43) to GBX 440 ($5.20). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $75.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $11.50 to $13.50.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €67.00 ($68.37) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.37) to GBX 265 ($3.13). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($27.20) to GBX 2,200 ($26.01). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.00 ($8.16) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.60). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $374.00 to $452.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Argus from $420.00 to $475.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $415.00 to $440.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $424.00 to $522.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $447.00 to $582.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $444.00 to $478.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $423.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 276 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($2.96).

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.50 ($23.98) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $199.00 to $223.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,930 ($105.59) to GBX 9,500 ($112.33).

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $105.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Impact Partners (OTC:GIPIF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 470 ($5.56). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00.

Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) was given a €10.00 ($10.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 675 ($7.98) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($26.61) to GBX 2,325 ($27.49). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,800 ($56.76) to GBX 4,400 ($52.03). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,700 ($55.58) to GBX 4,500 ($53.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,248 ($14.76) to GBX 1,436 ($16.98). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €555.00 ($566.33) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.06 to $3.52. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $41.00 to $17.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €13.00 ($13.27) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $46.00.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($20.10) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $5.50.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 466 ($5.51). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $10.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €120.00 ($122.45) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €25.00 ($25.51) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.77) to GBX 140 ($1.66). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $169.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $33.00 to $30.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $129.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 840 ($9.93) to GBX 760 ($8.99). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €22.00 ($22.45) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.