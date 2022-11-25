Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 2,168 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 316,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AAON by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,491,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in AAON by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $275,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,395 shares of company stock worth $3,580,715 in the last 90 days. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Trading Down 1.1 %

AAON Increases Dividend

Shares of AAON opened at $78.65 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

AAON Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.