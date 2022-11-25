Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the software’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 573 shares of the software’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $42,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $2,894,012.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.