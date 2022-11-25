Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RGEN stock opened at $172.58 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $300.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
