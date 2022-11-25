Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.2 %

RARE opened at $34.59 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In other news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.