Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 63.5% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $53.93 million and $20.95 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia.”

