EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.25. EVI Industries shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 12,299 shares traded.
EVI Industries Stock Up 6.3 %
The company has a market cap of $266.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter.
EVI Industries Company Profile
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
