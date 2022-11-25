Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Underperform”

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $162.00.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.89.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $156.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $149.78 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average is $177.54.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

