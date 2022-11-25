Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FMNB. Piper Sandler lowered Farmers National Banc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Farmers National Banc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.