FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 413.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter worth $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Agenia Clark sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $115,905.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $338,558.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FB Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

FBK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. 247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,530. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $133.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

FB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

See Also

