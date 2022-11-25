Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 33,204 shares.The stock last traded at $127.10 and had previously closed at $125.59.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

