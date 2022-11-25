Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of GSM opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.23. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 63.9% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,475,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 97,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 65,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth $12,672,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

