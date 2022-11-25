Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of GSM opened at $4.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.23. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
