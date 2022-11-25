Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0630 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $46.99 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00078126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

