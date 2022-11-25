Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Reduced by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177,388 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $70,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,719,000 after buying an additional 316,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

