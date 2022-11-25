Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 1,661 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.57. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

