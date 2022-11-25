Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,320,000 after buying an additional 90,836 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

