Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

BA stock opened at $174.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

